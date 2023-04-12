Voting for round five of the SnoRiders SledTown ShowDown ended on April 9, and the results are in.
Unfortunately, this was the end of the trail for Swan Hills in the 2023 ShowDown. It was a relatively close race, but Tumbler Ridge, BC, took round five with 54.25% (912) of the total votes. Swan Hills had a fair showing with 45.75% (769), but it wasn’t quite enough to get us over the finish line.
That’s still a lot of votes for a town with a population of 1201 people.
But don’t feel too bad, Swan Hills; we’re still the 2023 Alberta Provincial Champions!
That’s two years in a row!!
Hopefully, SnoRiders West will change up the voting process again for next year’s contest. The change to only being able to vote once per round this year hasn’t been as popular. A number of people have said that they had all but forgotten about having to vote again by the time voting for the next round had started. There was just something a little more engaging and fun about being able to vote every day.
We have another year to dream about the next sledding season and devise a new strategy to rack up some big voting numbers.
For this year, we can end the season with a job well done and a second Provincial Championship.
Way to go Swan Hills!!