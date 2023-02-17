NORTH PERTH – Budget talks will remain paused at North Perth council, as the budget committee postponed the remainder of their meetings until March and April.
Council had its first budget meeting on Jan. 11, where it used the session as an opportunity for council members to participate in discussions surrounding where funding should be prioritized. A resolution was then passed postponing the budget meetings.
“The budget committee wanted to delay the start of the process of budget until the new council was sworn in and acclimated to their new positions. The delay in the budget gave opportunity for them to have a little more understanding of the department structure, projects and priorities. At the same time, staff have been working hard to put finishing touches on new budget software that will in future years give multi-year budget information and forecasting,” explained Becky Belfour, deputy treasurer and asset management specialist for North Perth.
The next four meetings will be taking place at 7 p.m. on the following dates, covering the following topics: March 8 (operating budget); March 22 (projects budget); April 5 (budget overview) and; April 19 (virtual public engagement).
For more information on North Perth council meetings and for an up-to-date calendar, visit its website at https://calendar.northperth.ca/council.