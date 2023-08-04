It’s day one of the second annual Kanehsatà:ke Traditional Indigenous Tattoo Gathering, which is running all weekend at the Kanesatake Powwow Grounds.
“I’m pretty excited to be quite honest with you,” said Stacy Pepin, the gathering’s organizer.
“I hope there’s a big turnout and that there’s a lot of support from the community and other communities that come down. I’m hoping for a big turnout,” Pepin said.
Around 80 people responded that they were going on Facebook, with hundreds more marked as interested.
Tonight, Friday, there will be a social at 7 p.m. to give people a chance to meet or get reacquainted, while on Saturday there will be live entertainment around suppertime – there will be an open mic available in case anyone wants to sing or do a comedy sketch.
Tattooing will take place on Saturday and Sunday; breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be available for purchase, including vegetarian options.
“I want to make it apparent, too, that whether you’re fully immersed in the culture or you’re reconnecting, whether you know the language or not, I want everyone to feel comfortable and feel welcome,” said Pepin.
The tattoo gathering is strictly for Onkwehón:we, however. “Non-Indigenous people cannot attend as it’s a way of revitalizing traditions,” said Pepin.
Those interested in getting tattoos should reach out to artists directly. Many are said to be already fully booked for custom tattoos, but at least some artists will offer pre-designed flash tattoos on site that can be done quickly.
Attendees can camp out for free. The event itself costs $15 for the day or $25 for the weekend, and the event is also taking donations.