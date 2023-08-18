Not only has another thing has been added to the long list of renovations needed at the Petrolia Legion., but it has reduced the capacity of the building, one the biggest venues in Petrolia for functions. A fire inspection held in January has discovered the building needs to have a complete pull station fire alarm system.
Combining both the first and second floors, the capacity is 390 people, but this has been cut to a maximum of 150 until a new fire alarm system has to be installed.
The installation of the fire alarm system adds $60,000 to the $800,000 the veterans’ organization has to raise to make the Legion Hall more accessible. President Robert White is frustrated, not only does it add another thing to the list, it does not allow the building to function to its full potential. The effort to make the Legion hall more accessible began last year and the amount raised has reached $22,000 so far. An application has also been made to Ontario’ Trillium Foundation for the fire alarm.
The Legion has partnered with the Petrolia Community Foundation and the Town of Petrolia to allow the project to take in donation and give tax receipts to any donation over $25. The donation can be made to the Sarnia Community Foundation which administers Petrolia’s fund, making note the money is to go to the Petrolia Legion’s building fund.
Work which needs to be completed by the summer of 2025 includes updating the washrooms on both levels to make them accessible to wheelchairs, installing an elevator which will be able to move powered wheelchairs and refreshing the exterior of the building. Members painted portions of the outside of the building in June, with also some areas inside the building seeing a new coat of paint. A group of women led by Jean Windover has looked after the flower beds on the property.
There are currently 135 Legion members in the branch, but there is only a small core of active members, like many other volunteer organizations. White called on members to become more active, as the branch needs everyone’s talents.
The Legion remains active. First Vice President Alex Billings said the bar has been rebranded as the 216 Lounge. Karaoke is being held every Friday evening. Fun dart nights are being held every Thursday with card groups playing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The Country Soft Rock Music Jamboree held on the third Wednesday of every month. Ladies Night is also being planned for Aug. 19. White said usually these regular events take a break in the summer, but the Legion has decided to continue.
First Vice President Alex Billings, left, and President Robert White show off a rendering of what the Legion Hall will look like when work is expected to be complete in 2025.