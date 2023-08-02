ST. MARY’S — Thanks to higher-than-normal deed transfer taxes and interest on savings accounts, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s finances for the first three months of the fiscal year (2023-24) are in good shape, says Chief Financial Officer Marian Fraser.
“During the first quarter, there was a large influx of one set of accounts [for the deed transfer tax], which was not a normal occurrence,” she told the committee of the whole meeting on July 19 about her estimates.
Revenue from deed transfer taxes for the entire fiscal year had been projected to be approximately $120,000, according to the most recent municipal budget estimates. “This budget line item will be over budget [in the first quarter of this year] from what we had projected.”
As well, Fraser noted, “The interest on our bank accounts is up significantly. I’ve done a chart documenting the past several years, and this year it’s [higher] due to the prime rate.”
On the expense side, she said most items are on track with few financials to report on St. Mary’s many capital projects, as several are still in their early stages. “I should highlight that a lot of the recreation programs are grant based.”
Meanwhile, the municipality has not yet received the first quarter billing for its property and building inspection services, or been informed about this year’s contribution to the Eastern Mainland Housing Authority ($12,000 in 2022, compared with $9,911 the year before, according to the municipality’s audited financial statements).
Said Fraser: “We haven’t received those [housing] estimates yet, but I did hear back from them that we should be [getting] them [shortly].”