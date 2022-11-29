A new study on why wind energy projects succeed or flop suggests the proponent for a giant wind-hydrogen development on Newfoundland’s west coast has so far followed a textbook recipe for failure.
World Energy GH2, led by Nova Scotia businessman John Risley, wants to erect 164 200-metre-high wind turbines on the Port au Port Peninsula as the first phase of a green hydrogen venture that’s relying primarily on German markets.
The proposal only came to light in the spring of 2022, and residents have grown increasingly wary about how losing almost 50 per cent of their 26,000 hectares to massive turbines will affect their lifestyle.
“We learned in our research that you mess it up at the siting stage and you pretty much start a spiral of mistrust and declining community openness,” Louise Comeau told The Telegram in an interview Monday, Nov. 28.
Comeau, a climate change policy expert, is one of the authors of a report entitled “Why Do Wind Energy Projects Fail?” which examined the reasons two wind energy proposals in Pokeshaw, N.B., and L’Anse Bleue, N.B., went off the rails.
The report was funded by the Conservation Council of New Brunswick.
For their report, the authors surveyed Canadians across the country and conducted focus groups with residents in New Brunswick communities.
“Indeed, what we found was the story in Pokeshaw, the story in L’Anse Bleue, were textbook stories about key issues like that initial engagement, not being informed early and ahead of the project, not being able to influence the location,” she said.
“When communities don’t want the location and developers are kind of obstinate about their capacity to move, or the utility that’s got the power purchase agreement, or the company is unwilling to move, then you’re going to start the process of opposition.”
Comeau says she’s been watching the Port au Port situation, and believes the time residents have been given to absorb the implications of the project has been far too short.
The Port au Port process is at a critical stage, she said, where people are trying to digest the details and forming their own opinions, after first acknowledging they support green energy in principle.
“And so consultation at that point really has to be excellent, because you’re going to start losing trust in the decision-makers, the developers, and worst of all, in your neighbours,” she said.
Residents have found through canvassing that only a handful of people now support the project. A number have told The Telegram that the proponent, provincial politicians and even their own municipal leaders refuse to engage them about the potential impacts.
Comeau notes a typical mistake is to be overly rigid as to where the turbines must go, and at least one opponent says that is exactly how World Energy has been.
“If the project proponent claims that they need two other areas, which is site B and site C, in order to make the project economically viable, I don’t understand why it would be so difficult to say, well, maybe we’ll have far less turbines on the peninsula and we’ll have more turbines in these two other sites that are not as on top of a community,” Brendan Kelly told The Telegram last week, “and I’m not seeing that as a Plan B in the documents or hearings.”
Comeau says people want to feel like they are playing a role in the procedure.
“The assumption is that people will learn to love their turbines. No they don’t. If they didn’t like it to start and they felt the process was unfair, they never really come around.”
She says benefits to communities must also be tangible. So far, a three-year, $10-million “vibrancy” fund has been promised, but Comeau says that figure sometimes changes as the economics become clear, and the fact the product itself is for export only leaves residents feeling left out.
“People are a lot more supportive of these projects when they power generated is for use in the community,” she said.
“When it’s just for export, people really don’t see any real benefit coming.”
Sometimes, of course, the project is simply too big or imposing to be acceptable, she added.
Comeau says the Port au Port Peninsula proposal is a textbook example of how not to sell a wind project.
“They’ve done it all, and they continue to do it all because it’s led by industrial developers who are thinking of making money, not about helping communities participate in the energy transition we need to solve climate change,” she said.
“If they came at it with a better attitude, we might get somewhere.”
The solution?
“The solution is to slow down. We should not be announcing 167 turbines in a location without the community having been involved in this discussion a long, long time ago,” she said.
“And communities have to have a say on siting. Period. It’s a fundamental principle.”