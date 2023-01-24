O’Connor Township, Ont. — Putting a recreational trail in the District of Thunder Bay can sometimes be a long and winding road.
Northwestern Ontario Recreational Trails Association president Len Day went before O’Connor Township council on Monday to look for options concerning the club’s vision for its first two phases of their five-phase hiking trail plan.
Day has run into opposition from a property owner in Conmee Township for use of Fleming Road, which borders both the Conmee and O’Connor townships, as well as the provincial Ministry of Transportation asking for an environmental review of a section of trail between Fleming Road to Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park.
“We’ve got a couple issues there,” said Day prior to the council meeting. “There’s one landowner we’re trying to work around and the other is the Ministry of Transportation requires an environmental review of a section of trail that we want to use along the MTO highway corridor.”
The longtime hiker went to council Monday in an attempt to amend the trail plans that run through O’Connor Township by suggesting the adding of some roads, the elimination of some roads and cutting out tricky sections to make the trail plan work.
O’Connor Coun. Alex Crane was concerned about the safety of the residents with the added foot traffic and the possibility of more vehicle traffic.
“One of my concerns is safety,” Crane said. “You’re using (Highway 590), people are humming down that road like crazy. If they’re going to be walking there, they’ll be walking on the shoulders of the road.
“We don’t know how many people are going to be using this trail at any given time, so safety’s a big one for me.”
Day said that his club is also concerned about the safety of the hikers and the residents of the municipalities, that they plan their hiking trails through. Day said he was in the process of getting liability coverage eventually through Hike Ontario and that the number of walkers and vehicles along the roads will increase only minimally.
O’Connor Mayor Jim Vezina said despite the roadblocks of finding a good trail system through his municipality, he’s behind the project.
“In principle, I’m in favour of the trail system and there are some obstacles as we’ve all pointed out around the table,” Vezina said. “We can all work together.
“I prefer a walking trail over a motorized trail. I just think it’s kind of better for the environment and the health of people. . . . Keep the wheels moving on this and as the issues crop up we can deal with them. I don’t foresee a huge amount of uptick in vehicles. Most of the people that use this, they’re using it for health, so if they can walk to it, they’ll walk to it opposed to driving.”
Day is hoping to have the Kakabeka Falls to Shabaqua route — also known as the Shabaqua Trail — being enjoyed by hikers this fall, while the Kakabeka Falls to Thunder Bay’s Old Fort William is next on the list.
The other three proposed trails are Kakabeka Falls to the Minnesota border, Thunder Bay to Nipigon and Shabaqua to Atikokan.
Council decided to have more discussions on the trail plans and get back to Day in the near future.