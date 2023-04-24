KERWOOD -The Kerwood Annual Ball Tournament will likely be serving up adult beverages again after being recognized as a “Municipally Significant Event” by Adelaide Metcalfe council.
“It is municipally significant for Adelaide Metcalfe. I think it’s probably the biggest event that we do have,” said clerk Michael Barnier while presenting his report at the Apr. 20 council meeting.
The ball tournament hosted by the Optimist Club of Kerwood-Adelaide-Metcalfe made its triumphant return last year after a two-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic. There were 20 teams of players plus all the family and friends who came to Kerwood to cheer them on. Fireworks, live music and a barbecue added to the festivities.
This year it will be held June 9-11 at Kerwood Park. The rental fees for the event were waived through the council grant process.
Coun. Mike Brodie at the end of meeting asked about the washrooms being closed at the park while people are using the park right now.
“We did see the comments on Facebook. I did reach out ... about that, and it is a seasonality thing,” said Barnier.
He said they should now be open, and staff may look at opening it if the weather is unseasonably nice in the future.