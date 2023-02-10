My Mom was not 60 years old when she passed away from an accident that she had with my father, a car accident.
She was determined, because my father was getting older, that she needed to have a driver’s license. And she never had one, it was always my father that drove us everywhere.
Back then, you didn’t have to go through classes on how to drive. It was just strictly that you went and got your driver’s licence when you’re old enough, and that’s it.
When she got the driver’s licence, there was black ice in the wintertime. Right at Lafleur’s Golf Club on the 207. Every time I passed by there I remember.
They hit black ice and she was driving. Of course, she had no experience driving in winter. The car went into a spin and they hit a telephone pole across the road. She broke her arm. And at the same time, she was diabetic.
I went to the emergency at the Lachine Hospital. I just pretended that I was passing in front of the door of the emergency. It had that crank, so the door closes, but it closes slowly…
*
Ake’nisténha iah tha’teiakaohseriià:kon ne 60 sha’ontóhetste’ wa’tie’nióhsken’ne’ wa’íheie’, tahnirontó:ka’te’ tsi iontó:ri ne kà:sere.
Ia’teiako’nikonhrakontahkwèn:ne’, ase’kén rake’níha tahoienta’onhátiehkwe’, teiakotonhontsoníhne’ aiakoianerenhseraién:take’ aiontó:ri’. Iah nonwén:ton teiakoién:tahkwe’ nénska, tiótkon shes rake’níha wahshonkwaia’títa’ tsi’k nón:we.
Tsi náhe’, iah tha’teiotonhontsohòn:ne’ ahsateweienstà:na’ ahseweientéhta’ne’ nahsató:ri’. Nek ié:ken tsi tho ienháhse’ nok ensaianerenhseraién:ta’ne’ nahsató:ri’ nó:nen ia’tekaié:ri tsi nitisá:ien, tánon’ thok ní:konk.
Sha’akoianerenhseraién:ta’ne’ naiontó:ri’, tsi ní:ioht ne thieiowí:saken ohahà:ke ne ki’ ne kahòn:tsi nikawisò:ten’ iowiskwenhtahrhòn:ne’ nakohserà:ke nikahá:wi. Kwah tho Lafleur’s tsi teionhthenno’óktha’ ne tsi iohá:te ne 207. Tsi ní:kon tho takatóhetste’ sakehià:ra’ne’.
Iah tewè:ne tsi kawí:saien tahniwisó:ka’te’ tánon’ akáonha iontorihátie’. Iah thé: teweién:tehkwe’ ki’ wáhi naiontó:ri’ ne akohserà:ke nikahá:wis. Onttsi’nonwaténia’te’ ne kà:sere sok ki’ tahnirontó:ka’te’ ísi’ na’ohátati tkarón:tote. Wa’ tiontenéntshia’ke’. Tánon’ ne sha’tekahá:wi, teiakonekwenhsatsikhè:tare nè:’e.
Tsi ió:to’kte’ ne Skaniatará:ti tsi tehshakotitsèn:tha’ niahá:ke’. Ok tha’kón:ni’ tsi kwah nek tewakatohetstonhátiene’ tsi kahnhokà:ronte ne tho. Ionekerenhétshonte, né: ká:ti’ enwatehnhó:ton’, nek tsi skenna’shòn:’a tsi ní:ioht…