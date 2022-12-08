Donors and volunteers across Niagara-on-the-Lake are filling up 222 Christmas stockings worth of goodies to be distributed to people living in the town’s three long-term homes.
Joan King, best known for her work as the organizer of the Terry Fox Run, again teamed up with people all over town to provide essentials, treats and fun activities for seniors living in Niagara Long Term Care Residence, Pleasant Manor and Upper Canada Lodge.
With the collection stage all wrapped up, King and her team of volunteers are filling the stockings before delivering them to the senior centres Dec. 16.
“I just want to thank the community for being so generous, so kind, so thoughtful,” King said in an interview at the NOTL Community Centre.
“It's very heartwarming to see the response,” she added.