The Kahnawake Education Center announced Tuesday evening it would be investigating an incident between an opposing team’s players and Kahnawake Survival School students after a juvenile boys’ basketball game at KSS Tuesday afternoon.
The KEC issued its statement in the wake of a confrontation that had racial overtones when it first happened, said the coach of the KSS juvenile boys’ basketball team.
After the conclusion of the 41-28 loss to Emmanuel Christian School, the two teams shook hands and the KSS team went behind their bench for a post-game chat with head coach Brandon Bordeau.
“At that time, I was talking to our kids behind our bench, and the other team’s players began just shooting around. They all came in individual cars and didn’t have a bus, so they weren’t all leaving together,” Bordeau said. “So, while they were playing around shooting at one end of the court, some KSS students also began shooting around on the court.”
That’s when the trouble began, Bordeau said.
“I’m not 100-percent sure how it started, but there was an alleged racial war cry that started things and that’s where the confrontation began,” he added. “One of my players was actually answering questions from another media outlet when it started.”
Bordeau was adamant that none of his juvenile boys’ players were involved in the confrontation.
“I want to make very clear that none of the juvenile boys’ KSS basketball team was involved in this. It was purely a confrontation between the other team’s players and KSS spectators, who were teenagers. It wasn’t like you had a 40-year-old man pushing and shoving a 16-year-old kid,” he said.
The KEC said that its investigation is underway and that more information would be forthcoming.