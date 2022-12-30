HURON-BRUCE — Lisa Thompson, MPP for Huron-Bruce, attended the virtual community forum on Dec. 19 to announce funding for an MRI at the Kincardine site of South Bruce Grey Health Centre, as well as funding to support infrastructure renewal.
“This is an honour and a very proud moment to join Michael Barrett (and team) as they share the progress that’s been made…. It’s been a long time coming…. To everyone on the foundation and hospital board, congratulations.
“We have some more good news. I readily supported SBGHC’s application for … an MRI right here, at the Kincardine site,” said Thompson.
She further stated in a press release, “With this significant investment, our government is committed to helping patients get the care they need, close to home. Investing in critical infrastructure and expanding access to diagnostic care is critical in rural Ontario where so many have to travel long distances to receive these services.”
SBGHC is one of several local hospitals benefitting from infrastructure renewal funding. SBGHC will receive $692,042.
Also receiving funding are Hanover and District Hospital ($592,926) and Grey Bruce Health Services ($1,808,269).
The SBGHC Kincardine site is one of three hospitals receiving funding for MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machines. This will eliminate the need for patients to travel outside the area for access to an MRI. The other hospitals are in Wingham and Goderich.
“Our government is ensuring hospitals across the province have the funds they need to operate their new MRI machines and increase access to diagnostic imaging for people in their communities,” said Sylvia Jones, deputy premier and minister of health, in a press release. “For some communities, this funding means they will have their first-ever MRI machine and residents will have more convenient access to care closer to home.”
This funding is part of the government’s investment of over $20 million to support the operations of 27 new MRI machines in hospitals across Ontario. With more MRI services throughout the province, patients can be diagnosed faster and if needed, begin treatment and follow-up care even sooner.
SBGHC was the first rural hospital in Canada to install a CT scanner, which was installed at the Walkerton hospital, and is now among the first rural hospitals to get an MRI machine.
“Accessing MRI services in a timely fashion in this part of Grey and Bruce counties has been a challenge, and the installation of a new MRI at the Kincardine hospital will provide a tremendous benefit to the Kincardine community, and the larger geography of southern Bruce and Grey counties,” said Michael Barrett, SBGHC’s CEO. “We appreciate the government’s commitment to small, rural hospitals ensuring our communities can now more easily access this important imaging service close to home.”
The MRI is in addition to the upcoming installation of a new computed tomography (CT) scanner at the Kincardine hospital which will become operational for patients in March 2023. SBGHC will now take the necessary steps to incorporate the MRI into the plans for the Kincardine hospital expansion project, and updates will be shared with the community as the plan progresses.
CT and MRI are both specialized medical imaging methods, used to create detailed images of internal body structures which they each achieve in different ways. A CT scan uses ionizing radiation (X-rays), while MRI uses strong magnetic fields and radio frequency. A CT is commonly utilized to view boney anatomy, to diagnosing lung pathology, and is presently the modality of choice for cancer diagnosis and follow-up, as well as assess vascular diseases. CT is commonly used to support emergency medicine because most scans take mere minutes. An MRI excels at evaluating soft tissue and organs particularly neuro anatomy such as brain and spinal cord. Other examples of utilization include ligament and tendons, and breast. Currently, MRI scans take up to 30 minutes to complete with a focus on outpatients with some specialized emergency coverage.
The virtual meeting about the CT scanner and expansion at the Kincardine site provided an overview of what’s been happening, and next steps.
The CT scanner is expected to “go live” in March 2023.
Participating in the meeting was a panel of hospital and health centre officials – Stephanie Douglas – SBGHC corporate planner gave an update on the CT scanner; Drew Braithwaite, CFO for SBGHC, provided information on the Kincardine hospital expansion. Other participants were Dr. Daniel Soong, ER physician and Kincardine site chief; Trevor Filsinger, diagnostic imaging and cardiorespiratory; Kelsey Schembri, manager, laboratory; and Jen Van Manen, manager of environmental services.
Providing information on the Building Health Care for Generations Capital Fundraising Campaign were Becky Fair, president of the Kincardine and Community Health Care Foundation, and Jack Nancekivell, vice-president of the foundation.
A recording of the meeting is on the SBGHC Facebook page.