The Regional Fraud Unit of Halton Police has announced to arrest ‘Little Creek Homes’ owner Philip Bradley in a fraud investigation of a home designer/builder specializing in tiny houses.
The investigation was launched after numerous reports were received from victims who had paid down payments to ‘Little Creek Homes’ for homes that were never delivered. Victims from various regions across Ontario were identified, with some losing over $200,000. The owner of Little Creek Homes, Philip Bradley, 58, of Mississauga, was arrested on May 3, 2023, and charged with nine counts of fraud over $5000. Bradley is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Authorities believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to contact the Halton Police Regional Fraud Unit.