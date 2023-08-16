On Monday, May 1, construction on the over $9M Essex Centre Streetscape project kicked-off, and it is hoped the majority of the work to be completed on Talbot Street will wrap-up by Labour Day.
“We are plugging away,” Essex’s Director of Infrastructure Services, Kevin Girard, said, noting contractors, JJ Lepera, seem to be on schedule. “The contractor is doing a good job. They have a strong will to get the project done timely, efficiently, and on budget.”
Come Labour Day, construction is planned to be done on Talbot for the Streetscape, but there may be some work to do in adding benches and other pieces that are planned to add to the physical enhancement of the area.
Earlier this year, Essex Council decided to rescope the Essex Centre Streetscape project, reducing the project area on Talbot Street, from Arthur Avenue to Cameron Avenue, due to costs. The project includes a variety of aesthetic and accessibility enhancements, including AODA-compliant sidewalks and crosswalks, curbing, bicycle racks, and landscape treatments and plantings.
It will also offer the flex street option, which will provide more flexibility for sidewalk patios and retail space, and will provide better accommodation for any future downtown event, like parades and open streets.
The entirety of the Essex Centre Streetscape project, including improvements on Victoria Avenue, from Talbot Street to South Talbot, is expected to wrap-up in December 2023.
While the first portion of the project included the watermain installation, which required a rolling closure on Talbot Street, sidewalk work recently began on the east-side of the road, and on Gordon Avenue and Fox Street. Sidewalks will then be added to the other side of Talbot.
The streetlights in the project area are being worked on, while they install the sidewalks. Tree grates will get installed later on.
Talbot Street has received its base-layer of asphalt, however, the surface layer still needs to be added, which will take place closer to the end of the project, Girard said.
Knowing the Streetscape project was impacting businesses, the Town of Essex has taken additional steps to remind everyone the local shops and services would remain open over the course of construction.
“The Town obviously values its businesses a lot, and we have done quite a few things to try and help,”Giraded said. That included putting up signage to identify the project start date, and coordinating a “shop local” campaign with an influencer and ads. It also launched a non-repayable $2000 facade mini-improvement grant, eligible to five commercial property owners in the Essex Centre Streetscape Project area that businesses could apply for.
The Town also created a website – www.essex.ca/streetscape – for the project to not only communicate the efforts being made, but to also identify municipal parking areas to aid shoppers.
Once able, JJ Lepera will move on to complete work planned for Victoria Avenue, which the previous Term of Council voted to add into the project. Through the Victoria Avenue works, the watermain from Talbot Street that stretches down around four blocks will be replaced, and curb repairs and drainage improvements will be completed. The road will then be resurfaced.
In addition a multi-use trail will be built on the north-side of the road.
“Victoria has been on our radar for quite some time for active transportation,” Girard said. We are working hard at the Town to try and improve the active transportation network”
The idea is to use these pathways as much as possible to connect urban centres. “We always thought Victoria Avenue had a gap in that network,” he added, noting it will be built beneath the new overpass at Highway 3 and connect to the Greenway trail.
Girard noted the patience from the public and businesses have been appreciated, while this once-in-a-life-time project is being completed.
“We hope residents and businesses see the value in what we are doing,” Girard said.