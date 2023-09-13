Mountsberg Conservation Area invites families to dive into a Halloween extravaganza that promises a delightful blend of spooky and natural experiences. Operating every Friday to Sunday evening from October 6th to October 29th, 2023, this annual event will transform Mountsberg into a hub of eerie excitement for all ages.
No Jump Scares, Just Family Fun:
At this kid-friendly event, there's no need to fear jump scares. The Haunted Barn is brimming with friendly ghosts, charming witches, and even a mad scientist's lair! The eerie enchantment continues along a brilliantly lit forest trail featuring a Kraken-infested pirate ship and enormous plants and animals in the Invasive Zone. Brace yourselves for new ghostly apparitions lurking around every bend.
Nature Meets the Supernatural:
What sets this Halloween tradition apart is the presence of Mountsberg's resident animal ambassadors and the cozy outdoor atmosphere. Encounter snakes, owls, and farm animals on special appearances as you snuggle up by a campfire with hot apple cider or relish a night beneath the starry autumn sky.
Costumes, Scavenger Hunts, and More:
Guests are encouraged to join the fun in costume and partake in a park-wide scavenger hunt, offering a chance to win delectable Halloween treats. For added excitement, horse-drawn wagon rides led by Mountsberg's entertaining staff are available for an extra fee. Be aware that wagon ride tickets are limited. In inclement weather, a tractor may be used as a substitute. Furry four-legged friends are also welcome, but please remember to keep dogs away from Mountsberg's live animals.
Discover Mountsberg Conservation Area:
Situated on Milburough Line, just five kilometres west of Campbellville, between Highway 6 South and the Guelph Line, this 472-hectare park offers extensive wetlands, lush forests, picturesque fields, and a tranquil reservoir. Known for hosting numerous family-friendly events that have become cherished traditions, Mountsberg is also celebrated for its Mountsberg Raptor Centre, home to 17 native bird of prey species.
Conservation Halton, the community-based environmental agency, is dedicated to protecting, restoring, and managing the natural resources within its watershed.