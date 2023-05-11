Kevin McCloskey, a life-long resident of York Region, will be promoted next month to the position of Deputy Chief at the York Regional Police.
McCloskey’s appointment was announced last Wednesday and will take effect at the beginning of June following the retirement of Deputy Chief Robertson Rouse.
“I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the York Regional Police Services Board as I accept my appointment as the new Deputy Chief with a great sense of pride, accountability and honour,” said McCloskey in a statement. “As a life-long resident of York Region, I look forward to serving our community, our members, and the Board, and continuing the important work of building trust and confidence in our profession.”
McCloskey comes to the table with 24 years of police experience and his time with the YRP has included nearly 10 years working in its Homicide and Intelligence units. He currently leads the Training and Education, Professional Development and Recruiting Units of the YRP.
The YRP says he has a “strong foundation in change management projects that includes collaboration, policing partnerships, and member and community engagement,” while also being “an advocate of People First leadership that empowers others to lead” through demonstrated “humility, vision, and strategy.”
“Deputy Chief Designate McCloskey is a strategic and innovative leader in the policing community and has taken on many important operational and administrative leadership roles over the course of his career with York Regional Police,” said York Regional Chair – and Police Services Board Chair – Wayne Emmerson. “We look forward to his many successes as Deputy Chief.”
Added YRP Chief Jim MacSween: “I am looking forward to welcoming Deputy Chief Designate McCloskey to our Executive Leadership Team. His extensive policing experience with a proven track record of team building, leadership development, and community engagement will serve our organization and our community well.”