A zoning amendment with a holding provision to allow townhouses with 72 units was approved unanimously by council Sept. 19.
Deputy mayor Brad Richards and Coun. Marie Baker were unable to attend.
A few changes were made by the developer after concerns from residents relating to traffic, parking and townhouses being built in a mostly single-family home neighbourhood were raised.
“The test for compatibility isn’t necessarily that the development is the same or even similar to the existing development, but that the test of compatibility is looking at the development and the existing development: are they capable of existing in harmony with one another,” said senior planner Tim Williams. “Nothing leads us to believe they will be incompatible.”
The applicant reduced the number of units from 80 to 72 and increased parking from 104 to 119 to comply with parking standards. The shared outdoor space was also increased to over 1,000 square metres.
When built, there would be three blocks of stacked and back-to-back buildings on two acres by Darcy Drive. The land was severed in 2017 from a former Adelaide Metcalfe commercial lot facing Centre Road.