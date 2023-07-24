At 30 years old, Misti Collinson never thought she’d be in a wheelchair, following complications from a surgery which left her clinically dead for six minutes, revived, and placed into a coma.
Over this past weekend, Collinson was readmitted to the Fort St. John hospital, due to going septic again. The young woman says it’s been a struggle to get the care she needs, with her home being renovated to be wheelchair accessible.
“It’s rough, because my house isn’t accessible, it’s a chore every day for me just to get down the hallway,” said Collinson.
Collinson suffers from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and underwent two surgeries to have the cysts removed in 2018. She underwent a third surgery in 2019 to remove her right ovary.
Following the third surgery, Collinson began experiencing complications, with blood work showing she had an infection, but hospital staff were unable to pinpoint where it was coming from.
“I was good for about five months and then I started getting chronic pain again,” she said. “What’s going on? Something’s wrong, and it was an infection from the surgeries, and it festered inside of me for three years.”
By January 2022, Collinson was diagnosed with sepsis, and the condition worsened in November of the same year, with the infection attacking her organs and causing heart failure. Collinson says she was pronounced clinically dead for six minutes.
“I’m honestly a miracle. They don’t know how I woke up and was able to talk, they thought I was going to be a total vegetable and honestly, I don’t remember anything from the last year,” said Collinson.
Collinson was then transferred to Kelowna where she was put an induced coma for 16 days. After waking up very confused and sick, she was transferred in December 2022 back to Fort St. John to recover.
The ordeal has left Collinson in a wheelchair due to nerve damage in her left leg. Collinson says she feels lucky to be alive, but will need heart monitoring for the rest of her life as the back wall of her heart was scarred during her illness.
“I have heart damage, I have brain damage, my whole left leg has nerve damage, it most likely isn’t going to come back fully and I probably will never be able to walk without a walker again,” said Collinson. “And so, I will be in a wheelchair and have a walker for the rest of my life.”
She also suffers from chronic migraines, memory loss, spots in her vision, and brain fog. Collinson was released from the hospital on July 15 and was home only a few days before being taken back on July 23.
“I have severe PTSD from all this now - I literally wake up in the middle of the night crying,” said Collinson of her struggles in the healthcare system.
It’s been difficult to live a normal life, says Collinson, who would much rather be out with friends, camping and being active. Art is also a huge passion of hers, as Collinson wanted to take an art program before her health complications started, with dreams of beng a tattoo artist.
“I was going to music festivals, hanging out with friends, going camping, hiking, swimming, everything before all of this,” she said.
Family and friends have been her saving grace, and Collinson says her mom is one of her biggest advocates, but knows they need help too. Her step-dad is also suffering from his own health issues, despite wanting to help Collinson.
“He’s going blind and deaf, and he’s lost a lot weight, he’s not seeing very good, and he’s very shaky. He’s heartbroken, because he can’t help me,” she said. “My mom’s the same way, she’s go go go, she’s got to take care of him, work full-time, and take care of me - that’s a lot.”
A GoFundMe page was also started by a close friend of Collinson’s, Cassandra Dumont, as the renovations needed to make her home wheel-chair friendly are quite costly, including lifts, a walk-in bath with a shower chair, an adjustable bed, and an electric wheelchair.
"She's been amazing. I owe her my life, honestly. She came out of nowhere and told me that she wanted to do this for my family, and help us out. I couldn't believe it," said Collinson of their 17-year friendship.
