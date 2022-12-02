Aurora Events is seeking artists to host its new event: ‘Sip and Paint‘.
The night painting sessions started on Nov. 8 at the Storehouse bar in Iqaluit.
Through the sessions, everyone is welcomed to come and try to recreate pieces of art made by local artists.
“We have amazing instructors that will provide a guided step by step to help you create your masterpiece, which you can take home and proudly showcase,” explains the Sip and Paint event description on Eventbrite, where interested individuals can purchase tickets.
After a popular first night of painting, the organizers at Aurora Events prepared a second event on Nov. 17, hosted by artist Maika Niego-Akavak.
Niego-Akavak has been painting and exploring different forms of artwork for 10 years. She sells some of her work privately, which includes paintings of traditional Inuit tools, Northern animals and portraits.
On Nov. 17, painters enjoyed recreating one of Niego-Akavak’s signature paintings: an ulu.
Aurora Events is trying to recruit new artists to take the stage for future events.