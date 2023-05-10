A community consultation meeting to discuss plans for a 12-storey mixed-use building at 880-882 and 888 Eastern Ave. and 74-80 Knox Ave. (northwest corner of Eastern and Knox avenues) is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.
The meeting will be at Toronto City Hall (100 Queen St. W.) where Toronto and East York Community Council will review the proposal and make further recommendations for the development if necessary.
The proposed building will have a non-residential gross floor area of 198 square metres, and a residential gross floor area of 13,307 square metres.
There will be 180 residential dwelling units in a range of unit types and sizes. Integrated townhouse units will front Knox Avenue and Sears Street while upper level units will line the central corridor and courtyard.
The application by Mavi Developments Inc was submitted on April 6, 2021 but was revised after City of Toronto staff’s recommendations to meet Toronto’s Green Standard as well as a requirement to submit a compatibility and mitigation study due to the proposal being located adjacent to lands designated as employment areas.
According to the Public Consultation Strategy Report, the proposal aims to “intensify a site in close proximity to existing services, amenities and transportation options with high quality purpose-built rental housing, community-oriented commercial space, live/work units and public realm improvements that activate each bordering street”.
Anyone interested in hearing more about this development but unable to attend at Toronto City Hall in person can live stream the consultation meeting by going online to www.youtube.com/TorontoCityCouncilLive
Those who wish to voice their thoughts to Toronto and East York Community Council have until noon on Tuesday, May 23 to register via email at teycc@toronto.ca, or by calling 416-392-7033.
For more information about the meeting and building proposal, contact City Planner Raymond Tung at raymond.tung@toronto.ca