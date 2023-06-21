TEMISKAMING SHORES - The Northern Animals PawFest 2023 is quickly approaching, and everyone is invited out to support animals looking for homes and the people who care for them while they wait.
The event will be taking place Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 340 Armstrong Street North, New Liskeard.
This is the grand opening of the new location of the Northern Animals Rescue and Sanctuary.
The agenda for the day's list of activities includes a vendors market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a silent auction, a Border Gem dog training agility course from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Galactic Grooming with nail trims for $15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the grand opening of the shelter at 11 a.m., a barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a doggy photo booth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (price is $5 or $7 with a frame), face painting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and music from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will also be cotton candy, games, vendors, contests, door prizes and a silent auction.
John Shymko of Temagami is in charge of the music stage which will be running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
He has issued a social media call out for any other musicians interested in volunteering to set the tone for the fun-filled event.
Volunteers are also being sought and can contact Sherry Flood at fludz.33@live.ca or text or call 705-679-4016.
"Unwanted pets are becoming a crisis,” noted Shymko.
“This organizations helps animals from North Bay to Kirkland Lake and far beyond by vetting and finding homes for surrendered dogs and cats."
Admission to the event is a monetary donation or cat/kitten, dog/puppy food (wet or dry), or cat litter, etc.