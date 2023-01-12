Residents of the unincorporated town of Winlaw would like to see a more welcoming and vibrant downtown core, according to the results of the recent Live, Love Winlaw Community Engagement Project.
The goal of the project was to get a better idea of how Winlaw residents feel about their public spaces and what improvements could be made. “What could make these places better – what could make them safer, cleaner,” said Shauna Fidler, one of the project organizers.
Fidler was board chair of the recently dissolved West Kootenay Permaculture Co-op, which was retained by the Slocan Valley Economic Development Partnership to design and deliver the project. The project was funded by a grant from the BC government’s Rural Development branch.
Live, Love Winlaw used a series of online and in-person surveys to engage the community. Top community priorities were: more public gathering places, downtown beautification, arts and cultural events, access to transportation and improved downtown safety.
Although the project’s main purpose was to gather input, it also inspired two community improvements: a map of the businesses and services in Winlaw that will be installed soon at Winlaw Mini-Mart, and a public art installation this summer.
Fidler, a graphic designer by trade, created the new Winlaw map. It will go up in late January and will be updated periodically with new businesses.
The new art installation should go up sometime in the summer. The Slocan Valley Community Arts Council will take the lead on this, and will start seeking applications from artists in late January. According to Arts Council Administrator Lisa House, the application process will be open for about 30 days.
Funds for the public art installation include $10,000 set aside by the Live, Love Winlaw project. House said the arts council may try to round up more money depending on what the final design turns out to be.
The full Live, Love Winlaw report provides details on a broad range of topics. Transportation is a recurring theme, with many people wanting more community transportation options. Highway safety and speed signage are also a concern, as many residents walk or bike on the main highway through town.
Arts and cultural events and activities featured prominently on the minds of residents, with many survey respondents saying they want more facilities for these activities and would like to see more festivals and events like Ymir’s Tiny Lights Festival.
Beautifying public places and a need for more gathering spaces were top priorities. Many respondents said they would like more access to Winlaw Hall.
Safety concerns were raised, with “unsavory gatherings and drug use” in the centre of Winlaw causing some to feel unsafe in the area in the evenings. Suggestions were made to improve lighting and clean up garbage to help alleviate some of these safety concerns.
Fidler was clear that the results are meant to indicate the direction that residents want the community to go in, but are not things that she or the co-op have the ability or intention to take action on.
“It is our hope that word will continue to get out about this data and local organizations and businesses will continue to access the information for their purposes,” Fidler says in the project report. “Information like that gathered in these surveys will hopefully help develop awareness around the gaps and shortfalls in our community and that more organizations will be inspired to address them in order to further improve the wellbeing of residents and liveability of Winlaw.”
An overview of results is available on the slocanvalley.com webpage. Any business or organization in the Winlaw area can contact Fidler for the full survey results.