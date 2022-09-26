The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back earlier this week, and 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies in Markham and Stouffville will benefit The Stollery Family Centre for Childbirth & Children at Oak Valley Health’s Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH).
Last year, Tim Hortons locations in Markham and Stouffville raised over $75,000 for childbirth and children’s care at Markham Stouffville Hospital.
“Tim Hortons’ generous and continued support reflects the values at the heart of our community,” said Allan Bell, vice-president, MSH Foundation. “Thank you for ensuring our youngest patients have the life-saving equipment needed close to home.”
The Stollery Family Centre for Childbirth & Children provides quality, patient-centred care for pregnant people, infants and children up to age 18. As a leading community hospital, MSH serves one of Canada’s fastest growing regions.
As the community continues to grow, MSH is committed to not only meeting the demand but delivering the highest quality care while doing so.
Since government can’t fund all equipment and other priority needs, MSH has to rely on fundraising to drive innovation and enable growth and supports from community members, including Tim Hortons ensures that the still-growing community can continue to receive patient care it relies on.
“At Tims, we’re incredibly proud of our annual Smile Cookie initiative that directly impacts each and every community in which we operate,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. “With the support of guests, restaurant owners, team members and volunteers across the country, we look forward to directly supporting hundreds of organizations in communities across the country.”
Smile Cookie support 665 charities and community groups across Canada. Visit a Tim Hortons restaurant in Markham or Stouffville or place an order through the Tim Hortons mobile to buy a Smile Cookie in support of MSH.