With news of the new Blood Tribe Recovery Centre being announced two weeks ago, Cardston-Siksika MLA Hon. Joseph Schow says he “believes the centre will bring positive change for those seeking healing and hope in Cardston and the surrounding areas.”
In a statement from the office of the MLA, who was recently appointed Minister of Tourism and Sport, he states that “It is encouraging to see the collaborative work of Alberta’s government and the Blood Tribe yielding results that will save lives.” The 75-bed facility is a joint project involving the provincial government and the Blood Tribe. It is being supported by a $30 million initial capital investment from the province plus operating costs. It’s expected to open by the end of 2024.
The building design will be unique and was conceived with extensive consultation with the Blood Tribe community.
The facility will be able to accommodate up to 300 people a year on their journey to recovery from additions. Non-Indigenous people will also be able to receive treatment there as well.
The length of time a person spends in the community will depend upon the individual with stays up to a year or longer possible as the healing process continues.
The community will combine western and traditional healing methods to help those suffering from addictions recover.
As the name suggests, the Blood Tribe Recovery Centre will embrace culturally sensitive approaches to addiction treatment, which Schlow’s statement says, “uplifts and empowers communities.” Southern Alberta remains an area of high drug activity, with Lethbridge having the most opioid related deaths per capita in April 2023. The MLA recognizes this struggle saying, “Addiction and its effects have deeply impacted our communities, and this facility's arrival is a significant step towards providing much-needed support to those battling addiction.”