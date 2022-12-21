Construction on the new Sunrise Youth Shelter is well underway, but one previous client of the service is looking to give back.
Leona Lehoux, 27, is donating her time from her new painting business to give back to an organization that helped her get to where she is today.
“I don't have a lot of money, so this is how I can contribute,” said Lehoux.
“I am excited to start the project.
“I'm excited to be able to give them that little bit of help.”
She first arrived at the youth shelter at the age of 16. She had been staying with her grandmother, who became ill with cancer, after her mother had passed away three years earlier. Lehoux bounced between multiple family members who didn't want to take her in, and found herself with nowhere else to go.
“(Sunrise House) had so many resources for me, even getting me back into school,” said Lehoux.
She remembers staff going with her to interviews as she looked for a home to rent; they went on to help her get a job.
“I could have been in so many situations that are not good, and every time they always had their doors open, they always made sure I was okay.”
It is a spot she always could rely on, being a safe, warm place for her to go when needed.
Lehoux says her connection with Sunrise House is like family, with Tanya Wald, Sunrise House executive director, even visiting her in the hospital after the birth of her first son.
Lehoux has also convinced some of her colleagues to join her in donating their time to help paint the new shelter.
She said a youth shelter is important for people in Grande Prairie.
“Everybody at any age needs help, and everything else is catered to older people over (the age of) 18.”
She experienced first-hand how a shelter like Sunrise House is full of people who just want to see the children there succeed.