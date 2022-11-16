ST. MARY’S – Author and amateur historian Ruth Legge, this year’s St. Mary’s volunteer of the year, was honoured at last week’s well-attended volunteer appreciation event for her work with the St. Mary’s Genealogy Research Centre.
“Ruth has been with the St. Mary’s Genealogy Research Centre since 2012, and commits several days a week volunteering to obtain grants, supervise employees and train [other] volunteers,” said Kerri Jack, Director of Community Development and Recreation, during the Nov. 9 event at Sherbrooke Village’s Exhibit Centre.
The society collects, processes and makes available genealogical and historical materials that have been preserved for the municipality and other communities. “It is a vigorous and healthy organization that has attracted many members to carry out successful projects,” Jack said. “The valuable historical records of this county could be lost or inaccessible without the centre, and it would not exist without Ruth and her tremendous dedication.”
Local musicians entertained, while attendees enjoyed food prepared by Joanne Jordan and Alice Mailman. “We handed out handmade sweater pumpkins, made by Indian Harbour Lake native Taylor MacLellan, to all who attended [as we] celebrated the accomplishments of St. Mary’s volunteers,” Jack said.