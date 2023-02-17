The Chatham-Kent 4-H Association held its annual Rally Night on Feb. 4 at the Morpeth Community Centre to promote its various clubs for 2023.
About 80-100 active and prospective new members attended the rally. Representatives from more than a dozen of the active 4-H Clubs in Chatham-Kent were on hand to promote their group’s activities.
“We have our annual meeting in January and then our Rally Night at the end of the month or Feb. 1,” said Janet Campbell, Secretary, Treasurer and Membership Coordinator for the Chatham-Kent 4-H.
“It’s an opportunity to see what clubs are running each year, get to know the information for each club and when they start up,” said Campbell, as the various clubs have different start-up dates.
At present, there are 20 clubs scheduled to operate in 2023, but more may be added. The Chatham-Kent 4-H Association had between 120-130 members in 2022.
“You don’t have to be from a farm to be a part of 4-H,” said Tara Gallant, the new president of the Chatham-Kent 4-H, which is open to ages 6 to 21.
Gallant said kids 6 to 8 years of age are placed in Cloverbuds, a yearlong program to introduce the fun activities that 4-H Ontario has to offer. Cloverbuds uses the same hands-on learning style of traditional 4-H that is fun and engaging for younger kids as they learn about a variety of topics. Cloverbuds usually meet once or twice a month and participate in a wide range of activities to build confidence, skills and knowledge.
“Basically, you come in, and we do a different themed meeting every week,” said Krista McNaughton, who coordinates the Cloverbuds with Jackie Malott. “We might do a meeting on swines one week, build birdhouses or bird feeders the next, and we might go to a bee farm and learn how to raise bees and make honey. We do a little bit of everything, so they know what to expect in 4-H when they move up.”
For ages 9-21, Chatham-Kent 4-H offers a variety of clubs that take place throughout Chatham-Kent, including Archery, Bike, Canning, Careers, Dairy, Beef, Lifeskills, Farm Toy, Lego, Community Field Crop, Pizza, Plow, Sheep, Trash to Treasure and Woodworking. More clubs may be added throughout the year.
Nancy Havens talked to the kids and their parents about the positive experience of joining the Careers Club.
“You’re going to learn all about job markets, how to interview, just about anything that goes with it,” said Havens. “You will also learn about the regular 4H, parliament procedures, judging, and social work. It’s a pretty good program.”
The Pizza Club, naturally, drew a lot of interest.
Kyla Reid stated that Pizza Club members learn how to prepare a Sunday meal for their family as they make an appetizer, a pizza dinner and dessert.
“We do a variety of pizzas – dessert pizzas, pizza soups, dill pickle pizza, chicken pizza – it’s not just round pizza with sauce,” she said.
The kids meet and follow the instruction through Zoom.
“Even though we’re not physically in person, they’re making dinner in their kitchen for their family so Mom and Dad can be in the background helping them,” said Kyla. “But it’s a kid’s project, so they need to clean up, and that means doing dishes.”
Rob Reid is one of the people who look after the Archery Club, which meets at the Bothwell Legion, which generously allows the 4-Hers to use their facility and equipment.
“We use the bow and arrow but it’s called Pop ‘n Jay,” said Rob. “The end of the arrow is blunt, about the size of a quarter, instead of being pointed.”
Rob said adult members from the Bothwell Club lead the program, teach the youngsters how to use a bow and arrow safely and set up targets for the kids to shoot.
“My wife and I lead it with Dennis Carnegie, we do the paperwork part on the 4-H side, and they’re the brains behind it,” stated Rob.
The Archery Club opened its season last Tuesday and runs each Tuesday for the next five weeks.
“Our first meeting is all about safety,” Rob said. “They get to shoot a little bit the first night, but we really stress safety. They stay behind a netting system if an arrow goes awry, keeping everyone safe.”
Peter Cameron was busy talking to current and prospective members about the Sheep Club.
“Some of them will have their own lambs, but usually, we provide them with lambs,” Cameron said. “We keep them at our place, so they come out here and take care of them.”
Cameron said the group will visit various sheep farms in the area and also at the Ridgetown College. The youth will groom their lambs with the goal of showing them at the Highgate Fair.
There is always time for anyone to sign up for 4-H as interested youth and parents can send an email to chathamkent4h@gmail.com .