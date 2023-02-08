Golden Lake – Volunteers are hard at work building a skating loop on Golden Lake off Island View Drive and although conditions have not been ideal so far, they are hoping the loop will be open very soon and the milder temperatures will help improve the ice surface.
“We wanted to have something our permanent residents around the lake and visitors can enjoy,” explained Theresa Rasp, the director of corporate sponsorship for the Golden Lake Property Owners Association (GLPOA).
On Tuesday morning she said volunteers were hard at work and plowing was taking place to get the trail open.
“There are three inches of slush under the two feet of snow on the lake so it is messy,” she said.
However, the ice is very solid at this location, with a good 12 inches, making it a safe loop. The loop will go from Island View Park – the location of the former Golden Crest Lodge and the site of a boat launch/picnic area -- towards Red Pine Camp. There will be parking at both locations and the loop will be accessible from both locations, she added. There is also the opportunity for people to park and snowshoe there, she said.
The idea behind a skating loop was first tossed around last year and the credit goes to GLPOA member Natalie Corbin, she noted. The GLPOA decided to open it this year, but the weather had not been cooperating with a very mild early winter. Now into early February, the group and volunteers are hoping the trail will be open soon for the public to enjoy. There will be a sound system and lighting and there is a lot of enthusiasm about opening this, she said. They are also hoping to have some special events on the loop, she said.
Local tourism-based businesses have been very supportive as well as North Algona Wilberforce Township, Ms. Rasp noted.
“NAW have been terrific partners,” she said. “They have helped with signage and making sure there is insurance.”
The skating loop is part of the GLPOA plan to revitalize the Island View Park and make it something people can enjoy. While it was opened as a boat launch, it is too shallow there to launch a lot of boats, so having it used as a park is a good alternative, she remarked.
“We want to build it up as a park. We want to have an outhouse and for it to be a meeting place,” she said. “Our association figured we can build events.”
The park is currently plowed so about five vehicles can park there and nearby Red Pine Camp has allowed the use of its parking lot in winter for the skating loop.
“It is great to have partners like that,” she said, adding parking is always a concern.
While the skating loop isn’t quite ready, Ms. Rasp said people can go on the GLPOA website or Facebook page for more information and there will be an announcement there when it is open.
“We will update it with conditions and letting people know when it is safe,” she said.
As well, people can email glpoainfo@gmail.com to ask questions.
The loop is being prepared by the property owners association but it is not only for members, she stressed. It is for anyone to enjoy, visitors and residents alike, she said.
NAW Support
The issue was brought up at NAW council several weeks ago, with council throwing its full support behind the initiative.
“The rink would be constructed and maintained by the group and would be open to all residents and visitors,” Township Special Projects Officer Cameron Montgomery told council. “The rink would be very large and built on the existing frozen lake surface in an area that is shallow with little current.”
Construction, maintenance and management of the rink will be the responsibility of the association and the township’s insurance company has agreed to provide insurance coverage so long as the township fulfills some due diligence requirements. The main requirement will be to include regular checks of the ice surface to ensure it is of sufficient thickness to support the activity.
The insurer also recommended it would be a good idea to have a supervisor present when the ice is open, but budgets being what they are, that is not always economically feasible.
“The ice surface should be well maintained and kept in good repair, document all inspections, repairs and maintenance,” the insurer suggested. “Be sure signage indicates it is unsupervised, only to be used while following posted rules.”
In December, 2022, staff drafted a grant application for GLPOA and the Bonn Trae Snowmobile Club to develop the loop project into a winter tourism destination called the Snow Moon Skating Loop featuring signature events including a Firefighters Appreciation Curling Bonspiel which would include local organizations and residents entering a team, a Family Day Weekend organized by the snowmobile club and a Snow Moon Dance on the lake.
“The idea of the grant is take a summer tourism opportunity and turn it into a winter one,” Ms. Montgomery told council.