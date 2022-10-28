You win some, you lose some.
That could be the motto for this year’s Strathroy Rockets as they stayed above .500 after splitting a pair of weekend games. They are now 6-5-2-1 in a season that has seen them play seven games in extra time.
It was another overtime thriller on Saturday as the home team defeated the Leamington Flyers 4-3.
Another Faulkner got the OT winner on home ice. This time it was Brennan with home opener hero Caden Faulkner getting the primary assist.
It was rookie Brennan’s eighth goal of the season, putting him two back of Caden for the team lead. Caden and Brennan also lead the team in points after 14 games with 21 and 18 respectively.
The Rockets did lose defenceman Matthew Balloch for two games after he was suspended for a head contact penalty in the second period. The Rockets were able to kill off his double minor.
Dylan Grover got the win Saturday, stopping 40 of 43 shots. Strathroy put 29 shots on goal.
Liam Reid got the loss Sunday against the Komoka Kings to drop to 4-4-2 on the season. He stopped 33 of 38 shots on goal.
Through 12 games played, Reid has the second-most saves in the 25-team Greater Ontario Hockey League, stopping 397 of 444 shots on goal. That is an average of 37 shots per game.
It was a messy affair in the third period Sunday with a lot of penalties being handed out.
Strathroy rookie Griffin Cann leads the team with 44 penalty minutes this year after getting a five-minute fighting major, two-minute instigator and 10-minute unsportsmanlike conduct in a tilt with King Judd Katz, who earned matching penalties.
Neither team made much of their powerplays. Komoka was one for six, while Strathroy was zero for seven with the man advantage.
Cann is seventh in the league in this category, three minutes behind Katz. Cann has one assist in 10 games played.
Strathroy will look to move up from sixth place in the Western Conference standings with their next home games Oct. 29 versus Sarnia and Nov. 5 against top team London. Both games are at 7:30pm at the West Middlesex Memorial Centre.