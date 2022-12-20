With the majority of Canadians vaccinated against COVID-19 many of them are looking forward to going back to a normal holiday celebration after two years of restrictions. One of these individuals is our very own MP for Bow River Martin Shields who shared his excitement for this holiday season.
“It’s one of those interesting things,” said Shields. “Out of Covid most people have returned to much more normal lifestyles of the holiday season — I believe that they’re looking forward to getting together with family getting together with friends. A lot of people have not done that for 2 to 3 years they have been very hesitant. I think this is the first Christmas holiday season that you’re going to find as we will see a lot more people getting together with friends, groups and families like they did before Covid. I think you’re going to see much more of that festive season of events which we participate in. Things that the holiday season are about that we’ve missed, and so I think we’ll see a lot more of it.”
Although this is a time for celebration and relaxation public servant such as Shields still have certain responsibilities to their constituencies. With this in mind Shields presented a brief outline of some of the things that he will be taking part in during this holiday season.
“I’m doing a Santa Claus parade in Strathmore,” said Shields. “Those kind of events are going to be well attended I suggest. There will be events like that — Christmas celebrations. The municipal people in the sense of all the elected people in the municipal district of the County of Newell and City of Brooks they get together at an open house to welcome people, and I will be attending that. Those kind of events will be happening and I will be attending all of those that I can.”