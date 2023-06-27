Gananoque is inviting the community to Joel Stone Park this Canada Day, where numerous events for the whole family are planned.
Activities include face-painting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and an entertainment show with magician and comedian Rob Driscoll from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
The Town Crier, Poet Laureate and local dignitaries will be sharing a few words, Chickenwire will rock the park from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the day will be capped off with a beautiful display of fireworks over the river in front of Joel Stone Park.
As well, Canada Day cupcakes will be handed out at 1000 Islands Ribfest, which will be taking place at Lou Jeffries, Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre at 600 King Street East.
A craft market is also scheduled for Town Hall Park on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Gananoque and the Lions Club of Gananoque are joining forces to help host the annual 1000 Islands Family Ribfest. Admission is $2 and children are admitted free.
Ribfest will be held June 30 starting at 11 a.m., followed by a start time of 10 a.m. on Canada Day and a 10:30 a.m. start time on July 2, the final day of Ribfest.
This event helps raise funds on behalf of the Rotary Club and Lions Club. Organizers say 100 per cent of the money supports charities, families and projects in the community.
Recently, Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council approved a noise bylaw exemption request for the Seeley’s Bay Canada Day in the Park event taking place at Centennial Park on July 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Canada Day in Seeley’s Bay will feature a children’s play area all afternoon, a parade at 4 p.m., a chicken barbecue at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 491 at 4:30 p.m., kid’s toonie bingo in the Pavilion at 5 p.m., face-painting by the ball diamond at 5 p.m., live entertainment at 5:30 p.m., and a fireworks display at dusk.
