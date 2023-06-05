The daughter of a murder victim spoke candidly with Winnipeg high school students on Monday, and urged those students to be “allies,” because she said everyone has a responsibility to help keep Indigenous women and girls safe.
“What greater society fails to mention is that this is not just an Indigenous people’s problem, this is a societal problem,” Cambria Harris said while making a presentation on Monday to students and staff and Grant Park High School.
“We need to do better as a society to protect Indigenous women and the Indigenous community, and when you allow this message to fall on deaf ears, you yourself become part of the problem.”
Harris is the daughter of Morgan Harris, one of four Indigenous women who police believe was murdered by one man. Jeremy Skibicki is behind bars charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
The remains of Rebecca Contois, one of the women Skibicki is alleged to have killed, were discovered in the Brady Road Landfill earlier this year, while WPS said they believe the remains of victims Morgan Harris and Mercedes Myran are in the Prairie Green Landfill near Stony Mountain.
Skibicki is also accused of killing a fourth woman who remains unidentified and who community members have been referring to as Buffalo Woman.
And as Indigenous women and girls in Manitoba and across Canada continue to deal with disproportionally high rates of violence and abuse, Harris told students on Monday that it is up to all people of all backgrounds and ages to “get involved” with the issue, and she said that could involve doing things and going places that would take some out of their “comfort zone.”
“It’s one thing to talk about being an ally, but it’s another thing to actually be one,” Harris said. “Be present, volunteer at shelters so you can see the troubles some of our people face. Then you can get to know them and understand why they got to where they did.”
She also called on non-Indigenous students to educate themselves about Indigenous issues, and some of the challenges that Indigenous people face and have faced over generations.
“Many people only see what society calls the ugly side, but many fail to realize that as Indigenous people we are so much more. Go to celebrations and pow-wows where you can experience the culture,” Harris said.
“Most importantly, if you are unsure ask questions respectfully. Understand, acknowledge and listen to what we have to say, so that we may find a way to help you understand.”
Harris called for Canadians to do more to push elected officials to find ways to keep Indigenous women and girls safe and free from abuse and violence.
“Write letters to the government, and put pressure on them to protect Indigenous people,” Harris said.
She said she also believes young people have to learn to have “difficult conversations” about some of the issues facing Indigenous people in Canada.
“Talk about this with other people, your peers, and acknowledge what is happening, it really is that simple,” she said.
“And if it is uncomfortable for you to speak about it, then just imagine how uncomfortable it is for an Indigenous person to live through every day.”
Saturday marked the fourth anniversary of the release of Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.