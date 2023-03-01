MULGRAVE — Mulgrave’s newest councillor, Amber Carrigan — who was acclaimed earlier this month after replacing Tanya Snow-Keeling — was officially sworn in at last week’s regular council meeting (February 21).
In an interview with The Journal last week, Carrigan said she was keen to be a “voice for the town. I just want to be that listening ear… I can go back to the [council] table and express concerns, questions, suggestions and see how the five of us can work together on bringing better results or changes to any of the concerns that the town may have.”
Emphasizing her deep connection to the community, she noted, “My mother Crystal Crant raised my brother and I here in town… My grandfather Walter Crant has ‘back in day’ stories about Mulgrave … I moved back over two years ago to raise my son [here].”
Carrigan, who manages a local non-profit organization, also serves as vice president for the Rural Transportation Association for the Province of Nova Scotia.
In other matters, councillors provided updates on police advisory, library, Mulgrave and Area Revitalization Association and recreation/culture committee work.
Staff briefed council on administration, recreation, public works and water and waste water programs and facilities. In-camera sessions included: personnel issues, contract negotiations and public security initiatives.
The next regular council meeting is scheduled for March 6.