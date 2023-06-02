Renfrew – Renfrew town council adopted two key recommendations stemming from last year’s Coroner’s Inquest into the 2015 murder of three Ottawa Valley women and officially declared that intimate partner violence and violence against women an epidemic.
The declaration was made during the May 23 town council meeting and follows a similar declaration announced at Renfrew County council during its March session.
Included in the resolution was to adopt the jury’s 10th recommendation to integrate intimate partner violence into every municipality’s community safety and wellbeing plan being forwarded to the Police Services Board for their consideration.
The inquest was held in Pembroke in June 2022, nearly seven years after the three women were murdered in Renfrew County on September 22, 2015. The women, Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam, were murdered by Basil Borutski. He was later found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.
The jury for the inquest provided 86 recommendations in total following the three-week inquest and council voted in favour of two of the resolutions.
The two motions were included in a report submitted to council by the Inclusive, Age-Friendly and Barrier-Free Community Working Group. The members reviewed the jury’s findings in order to determine what the town could do to support the recommendations.
The report stated, “although many require changes in other levels of governments, policing, etc., there are two that the town can action quickly.”
Prior to council voting on the matter, Councillor Andrew Dick stated the epidemic is real and council’s declaration is a positive step forward.
“I work closely with Victim’s Services of Renfrew County and I can 100 percent agree with this, and that it is an epidemic,” he said. “This was especially true during the COVID epidemic when suddenly spouses were home and we saw numbers rise throughout Renfrew County and I am really glad to see this come forward to our table.”
Reeve Peter Emon also expressed his thanks to the committee for bringing the report forward and he thanked council for showing support for the declaration.
“This is a very good step to recognize it and expose it and to ensure that the other recommendations are followed through on it. I would hope that we all keep an eye on it and ask questions moving forward.”
Mayor Tom Sidney said it is a step in the right direction for society as a whole, but he added he wished the circumstances to bring about these societal changes were different.
“I agree with both Reeve Emon and Councillor Dick, but my only comment is that it’s great that it is being recognized, but it is unfortunate how we got to this point,” he said. “It took three women’s lives for us to stand up and say enough is enough.”
During a presentation to Renfrew County Council in March, various agencies released some statistics highlighting the issue in the Ottawa Valley, the statistics of those serviced and who had experienced intimate partner violence for the past two fiscal years of April 1 to March 31 from three organizations in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.
The Bernadette McCann House, which provides emergency shelter for female victims of abuse, showed 548 clients were served in year one and 573 in year two of the pandemic. The Regional Assault Care Program, operating out of Renfrew Victoria Hospital, served 237 in year one and 248 in year two. At VCARS, they served 638 the first year.