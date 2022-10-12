If you are an owner of a farm property in Enniskillen Township and you don’t have a 911 identification number at the end of your lane, call the municipality and request one be installed. It could have a life in the event of a medical emergency
There are 400 farm properties without homes in Enniskillen Township, council recently heard. Most of these properties do not have a 911 number, making it difficult for first responders to find an accident when time is of the essence.
Farm 911-The Emily Project was formed after the death of seven year-old Emily Trudeau in Hastings County in 2014. The young girl died after she fell from and was struck by a moving tractor on her parent’s beef farm near Tweed. Emergency responders could not immediately find the scene of the accident.
The project issue came to Enniskillen council earlier this month with Township Clerk/Treasurer Duncan McTavish saying signs are installed at the request of property owners.
Between five and 10 signs are installed a year.
Councillor Wally Van Dun suggested when a vacant piece of property is sold, the township should put a sign up. While the municipality does suggest a sign be installed if a burn permit is taking out for one of the vacant properties, it doesn’t actively promote the idea.
Council agreed to make the signs available when landowners request them.