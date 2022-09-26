Age: 34
Address: Ridgetown
E-mail: votemmcdonald@gmail.com
Instagram: @votemorenam
Occupation: Marketing Manager and Event Planner
Tell me a bit about your home life, e.g. married (how many years), how many kids, grandkids, how long you have lived in this area, where you work, hobbies, etc.: I grew up in Ridgetown and attended St. Michael’s School and RDHS before moving away to Toronto for University. When I moved back several years ago, I attended the University of Guelph Ridgetown Campus for Environmental Management.
Community involvement: clubs, organizations, volunteer, etc.: - Co-organizer and creator of the Dresden Night Market and many events across Chatham-Kent over the past eight years.
Volunteer experience over the past five years: South Kent Wind Community Foundation Advisory Committee, R.O.C.K. Missions, Water Rangers (citizen science), May 16th Miracle, Dresden Shines, CK’s Big Night In, 2018 International Plowing Match, Wallaceburg Farmer’s Market, Junior Achievement, Chatham-Kent & Lambton Children’s Water Festival, United Way of Chatham-Kent
Past political or other experience you feel may be beneficial? I’m a member of the Chatham-Kent Community Development Advisory Committee, the Ward 3 representative and co-Chair for the Chatham-Kent to the Power of Young People Advisory Group, and recently became a member of the Chatham-Kent Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice Champions Network. I was also a council reporter and radio news anchor at CKXS 99.1FM from 2016-2019.
Why have you decided to run for a position in the upcoming election? Or, if you are already on council, why do you want to be re-elected? As a resident of East Kent, I want to see our community thrive by coming together to create unique community events, opportunities for all residents and newcomers to get involved, and more small businesses in our downtowns.
What was the one issue that prompted you to enter? Many residents are looking for more things to do that are close to home, fun, and social. There is a lot of potential to create more of these opportunities in Ward 3. By engaging and working with the community, we can attract more small businesses, community events, and revitalization initiatives to the area so we can become a place that everyone is proud to live in.
What are the top three issues facing Ward 3? affordability, woodlot preservation by-law and potential closure/loss of public services and buildings.
If you could change one thing in Ward 3, what would it be and why? More opportunities for residents of all ages - particularly youth, seniors, and families - to connect and socialize together.
What do you believe to be the one most pressing concern to the business community in rural Chatham Kent? Barriers to starting and growing a business.
Do you feel it is important to keep facilities such as the library, municipal offices and arena available in rural areas? Yes! We should be able to access these services within a reasonable walking/driving distance. These services and buildings are important to our small communities and our future.
Do you feel there is waste in the city budget? If so, please cite specific areas where you would reduce funding. There’s always room for improvement. We can find savings in the budget by finding any duplication in costs and being proactive in addressing concerns before the problem (and costs of fixing it) increases.
What do you hope to accomplish as a council member? Build strong relationships between the municipality, community groups, residents, and small businesses. Help entrepreneurs start small businesses and create experiences to make our downtowns strong and vibrant. Support and encourage revitalization initiatives to help improve our community.
What is your vision for Ward 3 in the next four years? Long term? Growth takes time, but we can accomplish a lot in four years. By 2026, I hope we have built a strong foundation of community leaders and volunteers who are excited and motivated to continue improving the community.