The Iroquois Caucus will hold a hunting information summit in coming months to present what legal supports the organization might provide to Indigenous hunters who may find themselves in hot water over hunting and harvesting, a Mohawk Council of Kahnawake chief said in a phone interview yesterday.
The summit will be held in Oneida and comes on the heels of an approval in principle of a first draft of a policy that will offer legal support, resources and protection for community members who may find themselves in such a situation, MCK lead on the justice portfolio Tonya Perron said after the first day of a two-day Iroquois Caucus meeting.
“The criteria that was presented was approved in principle and will allow us to help and support community members who may find themselves in legal issues around hunting and harvesting,” she said. “The criteria will determine what the support will be and we expect to have a final draft in place at an upcoming hunting summit,” that will be held in Oneida territory sometime before early fall, Perron said.
“That’s an important piece because we have had some community members who have been stopped, fined and charged for unlawful hunting and in different places, those will have different consequences, so that meeting will have a lot of information for people,” she added.
The two-day meeting wrapped up late yesterday afternoon in Six Nations territory in Ontario.
The Iroquois Caucus was created in 2007 and consists of elected Councils from Kahnawake, Akwesasne, Kanehsatake, Tyendinaga, Wahta, Six Nations, and the Oneida of the Thames.
Additionally, meeting attendees were party to a presentation on food sovereignty from the Six Nations delegation, Perron said.
“In terms of their position on agriculture, it’s very similar to the way we do things in Kahnawake,” she said. “There was a lot of dialogue on ways we can collaborate in the near future in order to help reduce our reliance on outside food sources. It was kind of a preliminary discussion, and it will be interesting to see moving forward.”
Does Perron think such a collaboration is possible?
“Anything’s possible if you put your mind to it,” she said.
Other presentations at the meetings include an update on the Jay Treaty Alliance negotiations and the Ontario Wetland Evaluation System.