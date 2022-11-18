The volunteers who run the Summit Lake Ski and Snowboard Area south of Nakusp say they need more help – or else.
“A special note that we desperately need volunteers to help with all the things we do at the hill,” the Nakusp Ski Club posted on the facility’s Facebook page. “Simply put, without more help, there may be no local ski hill.”
The ski hill, which has been in operation since 1961, is seeing a changeover in its board as members age out, says president Eric Waterfield.
“Our board is getting old, and we’re looking for some younger energy to come help,” he told the Valley Voice. “We could use support at every level.”
It’s even difficult finding paid staff to run the facility. Right now, the ski hill is trying to find 10 workers to fill roles from ski instructors to lift operators to inside staff, Waterfield said. And they’re looking for volunteers to help with numerous projects on the go, including construction of new equipment storage and renovation work on the day lodge.
Those big projects, and the increasing complexity of operating a recreation site, make the need for more volunteers essential, he says.
“There’s a lot more liability. We always have to be on top of everything from safety to proper training to have all the proper documentation, police checks, and so on,” he says. The organization now has several vacancies on its 11-person board.
The ski club will be holding a season-pass sale at Nakusp Secondary School on November 26 from 10 am to 2 pm. Interested people can learn more about and sign up for volunteer opportunities at that event.
The Summit Lake Ski Area usually opens just after Christmas. It has about 250 season ticket holders, and records around 4,000 visitors annually.