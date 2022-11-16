Christmas Lite Up 2022 is right around the corner! After two years of socially distanced Christmas events, Swan Hills will finally get to once again enjoy a Lite Up celebration without any public health restrictions on Thursday, Nov. 17. There will be fun activities, and Santa Clause will return as our special guest to help us kick off the Christmas season. Some of the downtown businesses will remain open to help us get a head start on our Christmas shopping, and the night will close out with a fantastic firework display.
Leading up to the evening of Nov. 17, be on the lookout for gingerbread men hidden around town. If you find one, you can bring it to the Town Office to claim a prize.
Santa is expected to arrive Thursday morning where he will leave his reindeer in the capable hands of the Swan Hills Saddle Club. Local Fire Fighters will escort Santa on a tour of the town before sending him off for an afternoon nap before the celebration begins.
The festivities begin at 6:00 PM in the downtown plaza. Warm up by the bonfire with the Swan Hills Fire Department, and be sure to stop by the Home Hardware Coffee Shop for a free hot chocolate courtesy of the Town of Swan Hills.
Santa Claus is coming to town at 6:30 PM. The big guy is delighted to have the chance to see all his little friends in Swan Hills again. After catching up with Santa (and maybe getting a picture or two with him), don’t forget to pick up a holiday treat bag compliments of the Swan Hills Chamber of Commerce.
Some of the local downtown businesses will be joining in on the fun:
· ATB is having a scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt list is available at ATB and has also been posted on the Swan Hills General Discussion Facebook page. They will stay open until 7:45 PM (banking services will close at 4:30 PM) with snacks and juice boxes. Drop by to say hello and drop off your scavenger hunt items to be entered into a draw (held on Nov. 18); eight items from the list get you one entry, and ten items get you two entries.
· Home Hardware will be staying open until 8:00 PM and will be having door prizes.
· Rexall will also stay open until 8:00 PM and will be offering popcorn for Lite Up visitors.
· Serenity Massage will be open until 8:00 PM and offering a special promotion.
· Canada Post will be having a draw for a unique coin. Stop in during regular hours on Nov. 17 to fill out an entry form.
· Local restaurants and eateries will be open regular hours.
The grand finale of the night will be the spectacular fireworks display. Find a spot with a clear view of the sky above the Town Office and settle in for the show.
The Grizzly Gazette hopes that you all have a great time at this year’s Lite Up and a wonderful Holiday season!