BROCKTON – Walkerton will be getting a school crossing at Robinson and South streets.
The issue of pedestrian safety at the intersection was raised by Coun. Greg McLean at the April 11 council meeting. Staff was directed to bring forward a report.
Considering the close proximity of the high school, the staff recommendation was for a school crossing, with two “Crossing Ahead” signs and two “Pedestrian Crossing” signs, one in each direction, with crosswalk lines painted on the road surface.
There’s a similar crossing in Walkerton on Cemetery Road at Hinks Street.
The crossing would be installed for the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
McLean asked about the possibility of a type of sign that he’s seen in other communities – a highly visible neon sign alerting drivers they’re in a school area. He said he’d like drivers to know they’re near a school. He noted the “Community Safety Zone” sign at the location isn’t that visible, but a neon sign certainly would be.
Staff will look into other sign possibilities.
Fire truck to be used at Regional Training Centre
The sale of the pumper truck that’s being retired from the Brockton Fire Department fleet has been deferred.
The truck will be used at the Brockton Regional Training Centre for practical skills training purposes.
Currently, the training centre offers every course required for firefighters except pump operations. Use of the truck would allow this, without using the in-service pumper.
Based on the age of the retired pumper, the estimated value of the truck would be between $15,000 and $35,000.
Costs including fuel, insurance, annual inspection and repairs would be transferred to the training centre operating funds.
The truck would be available as short-term back-up should one of the fire department’s trucks be out of service for repairs.
Scoreboard issue continues
Time is running out to have a new time clock installed at the Walkerton arena before the next hockey season begins.
At the request of Coun. Carl Kuhnke, the decision on the scoreboard/time clock was deferred, due to additional information being available from a local supplier (Darren Holm) in addition to the proposed PepsiCo sponsorship offer.
Deputy Mayor James Lang, speaking on behalf of the recreation committee, said he’d “like to hear from Mr. Holm” about information “for a different format.”
June meeting location change
The June 6 Brockton council meeting will be at the Bruce County council chambers; the June 20 meeting will be at the Cargill Community Centre. This is a change from the locations listed in the meeting schedule.