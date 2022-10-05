The Town of Taber is preparing to get a head start on Remembrance Day this year with their veteran banner project. Emily Hembrough, Arts, Culture and Events Coordinator, explained what this project is and what they are looking to achieve with it.
“The veteran banner project is currently open for the second annual year. We are taking last year’s banners back with a rehanging fee of $30, and we have applications for new banners to be created at the Administration Building front desk. Those are $60 per banner this year. We asked that people bring in their pictures and they will get returned. We also added a portion on our application form for the veteran banner so people can fill out a story about the veteran that’s going to be posted, as well as if it is a living veteran, they could tell a story that they want to tell.”
Hembrough also provided more details on when and where the banners are going to be hung up.
“We’re hoping to have a walking tour this year of the veteran banners to make it a little bit more interactive and to make it easier to find banners that are hung this year. We’re hoping to add an extra 50 banners from last year, so there will be a total of 120 hung this year. Registration is open now and the closing date is October 14. They will be hung up at midnight on October 31, so they will be up for November 1 and they will be up until the 17th this year. The banners will be hung mostly in our downtown and a long 50th Avenue, but mostly downtown.”
If interested in participating, you can visit the town’s website at taber.ca/ veterans for any more information on this project.