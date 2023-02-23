Two accidents in two days stopped traffic at both ends of the Nakusp-Slocan Lake RCMP coverage area earlier this month.
A transport truck driver faces numerous charges after his vehicle drove off the end of the ferry dock at Galena Bay on February 8.
Ferry officials say a transport truck drove off the end of the pier and into about two metres of water at about 2:30 in the morning. Search and Rescue had to launch their boat to transport the driver and a passenger to land.
The ferry was closed for about 10 hours while a heavy tow truck was brought in from Vernon to move the vehicle.
“The driver was charged with numerous offences under the Motor Vehicle Act and the truck was removed from the road until a full inspection is completed, and it’s certified as road-worthy,” said Corporal Tom Gill of the Nakusp-Slocan Lake detachment. He said the investigation into the matter has been completed.
The next morning police were headed in the opposite direction, to the detachment’s southern border. Highway 6 south of Slocan village was closed for several hours after a two-vehicle collision involving a logging truck and an SUV.
Gill said the investigation into that accident is ongoing.
“The driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries and was air-lifted to hospital,” he said. “The person is currently in serious but stable condition.”