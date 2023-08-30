“I plan to serve the Town of Taber with continuous dialogue with citizens and businesses, to understand ongoing concerns as their needs and the community changes,” Naomi Wiebe, one of the candidates in the upcoming Town of Taber by-election, said. “A great community is built through communication, ideas, and a willingness to get to work. Not every suggestion is feasible, but it could spark a plan to improve Taber.”
Wiebe is one of seven candidates who will be running in the by-election that will take place on Sept. 7.
“The diverse representation in the by-election demonstrates Taber’s well being is important to so many,” Wiebe said. “I would be honoured to serve as your Councillor. I will ensure Taber continues to be great for generations to come through policy and my dedication to our community.”
Raised on a farm within the M.D. of Taber, Wiebe says that she has always considered Taber her home even during her oil patch career in Alberta and British Columbia.
“In my youth, I was active in many different groups and activities, most with an agricultural focus,” Wiebe said. “These included horse and beef 4-H, and various riding clubs. As an adult, I have volunteered for many different youth and community groups in various positions from a board member to treasurer. My career experience includes industries that are central to our community, including farming, banking, oil and gas, and now, non-profit.”
Wiebe says that she and her husband, Pete, are parents to two children and she spends her spare time volunteering for her children’s activities as well as helping enrich opportunities for the youth of the community.
“Taber provides my family a safe and enriching place to live, with many opportunities that are sponsored or provided by the community,” Wiebe said. “We are fortunate to capitalize on the fantastic Taber Library and Town of Taber Recreation programs. My family also benefits from volunteers who provide activities at minimum or low cost.”
Wiebe says she has also managed the Taber Food Bank for almost six years with the belief that a great place to raise her family is a healthy community.
“I will provide a voice for youth, seniors, and everyone in between. Taber is a great place, but often basic concerns are not being addressed,” Wiebe said. “I am prepared to bring these forward and ensure Council decisions foster a strong community that is accessible for everyone. Taber has residents that are struggling to find a safe, affordable place to live, compounded by food insecurity, making it difficult to enjoy everything Taber has to offer.”
Wiebe previously ran for Taber Town Council in 2017 and although she was unsuccessful, she considers it a good experience because she received excellent community support. Wiebe encourages and welcomes people to engage with her about her campaign on her Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/naomiforcouncil or via email at nabrewin@ yahoo.ca.
“I believe you should never underestimate your power to do good. Small things have a huge impact,” Wiebe said. “My diverse background helps me understand how actions can create meaning, whether positive or negative. It is not enough to want to ‘want to change things’ or ‘create better policy’. You have to be willing to serve with the residents, and continue to work alongside, so it is a strong community for everyone.”