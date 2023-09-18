ADELAIDE METCALFE - The township received and approved a new Kennel By-Law during the last council meeting on September 5.
Mayor Clarke initiated the discussion, giving the floor to Michael Barnier, the Clerk and Manager of Legislative Services. Barnier referenced a prior animal control by-law from the July 17th council meeting and mentioned that this new legislation came into being upon the County legal's advice to separate and distinguish the two sets of regulations.
Barnier emphasized that while the township has a history of kennel licensing, the current by-law brings in some updates. This includes a renewed focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of animals in kennels. Another significant feature is the introduction of an appeal mechanism, offering a way for kennel operators to address concerns related to license issuance, suspension, or revocation directly with council.
Barnier also shared some statistics, highlighting that four kennels currently operate within the township, each bearing a modest annual licensing fee of under $50. Moreover, he brought attention to the new location restrictions for kennels, which now have to be situated at least 150 meters away from separate lot dwellings and similar distances from institutional zones.
With no questions from council members, Mayor Clarke proposed the official consideration of By-Law 48 of 2023. Backed by Councillor Kingma and seconded by Councillor Mackinnon, the by-law received unanimous approval. As this regulation takes effect, it will be interesting to observe its implications on kennel operations and animal welfare in the Adelaide Metcalfe Township.