Renfrew – Two youths, one 12-year-old and one 15-year-old, have been charged in the graffiti vandalism incident which defaced the yellow rail caboose last Tuesday.
Shortly after the vandalism occurred and after Mayor Tom Sidney had made a public appeal for anyone with information to come forward, the individuals who vandalized the caboose were identified. In a release early last week, the Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) noted police identified two individuals involved in a mischief incident in Renfrew in which graffiti was spray-painted on the yellow rail caboose in Howard Haramis Park.
According to the report, on Monday, July 24, in the late evening, two young people were witnessed vandalizing public property in two separate locations in the town. Officers from the Renfrew Detachment and Renfrew Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) investigated the incident and identified the two young people.
Police located and charged one 15-year-old under the Criminal Code with two counts of mischief - destroys or damages property, and disguise with intent. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke at a later date.
A later release said officers arrested and charged a 12-year-old with two counts of mischief and one for disguise with intent. The investigation is still ongoing.
For members of the local volunteer committee working to restore the caboose, the vandalism was heartbreaking but the arrest of two young people, a teen and a pre-teen, was also heartbreaking.
“It is a complicated feeling you have,” Dave Lemkay, a committee member and longtime community volunteer, said. “Hopefully the arrest and ensuing legal activity will be a significant game changer and life altering occurrence for them.
“We were devastated when we saw the graffiti,” he added. “We are hoping the town can do something about the graffiti issue in town.”
Sadly, the work repairing the caboose will take a bit of time, he said. The caboose was freshly painted bright yellow when the unsightly graffiti in black and white was drawn on it. Mr. Lemkay said the paint cannot be restored yet because the yellow paint was so fresh. The committee met on Monday and was told the removal of the graffiti still has to wait a bit.
“The solution needs to take a little bit of time,” he said. “The yellow paint needs to cure before solvents can be put on it to remove the paint.”
Meanwhile, other work can be done on the caboose and will continue.
“We are still making progress,” he said.
Fundraising Ideas
As well, the committee is looking at some fundraising ideas because more work needs to be done. He said although the Town of Renfrew did forward the committee $32,000 to pay for the removal of the lead paint, which had to be done by a company specializing in this work, that money has to be paid back.
“The onus is on our committee for us to repay that to the town,” he said. “That is the current situation.”
He said even though some people understood the town also contributed tax dollars for the restoration, in fact, it is the committee paying for the work and it all has to be raised through fundraising dollars. As reported in the Leader last week, the actual painting expertise was donated by Marshalls and company owner Dave Bennett. The committee paid for the yellow paint, but the company donated the staff time to apply the paint.
Mr. Lemkay stressed there is a need for community donations to ensure the caboose is restored because this is not a municipally-funded project.
Known for his involvement in the Renfrew Industrial Commission, Mr. Lemkay is a resident of Douglas and not of Renfrew and does not in fact own property in Renfrew. However, he said he was glad to volunteer on the committee for the betterment of the community.
“Apart from living in Douglas, Renfrew has been a quasi-home for me,” he said. “Both Doris and I worked there.”
Also, the Renfrew Industrial Commission was involved in the maintenance of Haramis Park so his involvement with the caboose restoration is a natural fit.
The Town of Renfrew has a very attractive Visitors Centre adjacent to the caboose and Mr. Lemkay feels the restoration of the caboose will only enhance the appeal of the town and the attractiveness of the centre.
“The caboose and the Visitors Centre enhance each other,” he said. “While we can’t have tourists traipsing through the caboose, we can have murals speaking of the railway history of Renfrew.”
Renfrew had three railways going through the town at one time. The Ottawa-Arnprior-Parry Sound railway eventually was bought by Canadian National. The K and P (Kingston and Pembroke) railway, which never actually made it to Pembroke, is now a very popular activity corridor. The Canadian Pacific Railway came through in the 1870s.
“We need to display the heritage of the railways and the caboose,” he said.