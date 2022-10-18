Online and telephone voting began last week in all eight townships of Peterborough County for the Oct. 24 municipal elections and will continue to be available until 8 p.m. on voting day.
Trent Lakes and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen townships are the only two to offer in-person paper balloting on election day as well as internet and telephone voting.
The townships, all of which used electronic voting systems in the 2018 municipal election, will again use a method provided by Simply Voting Inc., a web-based online voting system.
The eight municipalities jointly selected Simply Voting, but each municipality has its own contract with the company. The cost is based on the number of electors in each township.
Asphodel-Norwood Township had the highest voter turnout in Peterborough County in the 2018 municipal election at 51.5 per cent, according to its website, and “council made the decision to build upon that momentum and continue to align themselves with the majority of lower-tier municipalities in the County of Peterborough in offering internet and telephone voting only.”
It is offering internet and telephone voting, with eligible electors able to vote from a mobile device, computer, telephone, cellphone, tablet or laptop. This is the case in all townships.
Township offices will have voter help desks available at municipal offices, with staff able to assist and provide privacy for all forms of voting. There are also information videos on each township’s website.
Staff will attend Pleasant Meadow Manor and Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood, as they did in 2018, to ensure the opportunity to vote is accessible to their residents.
In Trent Lakes and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen, paper ballots will be available on Oct. 24 only at each township’s municipal office from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In July 2021, Cavan Monaghan Township council voted to redivide its wards for next week’s election and all future elections.
To find out which ward they are now in, voters can visit bit.ly/3CEXQ16
Ward 1, formerly known as North Monaghan Ward, covers the northeastern corner of the township, Ward 2, formerly known Cavan Ward, covers the northwestern corner of the township (roughly west of the Howden Quarter Line) while Ward 3, formerly known as Millbrook Ward, covers Millbrook village and the south end of the township, roughly south of Larmer Line and Highway 115.
Otonabee Ward residents in Otonabee South -Monaghan Township may not have received a voter information letter because the only council seat being contested is for the South Monaghan Ward councillor. All other positions have been acclaimed.
The new term for the councils begins Nov. 15 and ends on Nov. 14, 2026.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.