After two years with no entertainment evenings at the Rosthern Seniors Centre, the Club hit the ground running this spring and have continued to provide monthly concerts by amazing local artists. The performance on September 21st was no exception. Taking to the stage was the local family group, The Penners. Performing a variety of tunes from old favourites like Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire, Roy Clark’s Rollin’ In My Sweet Baby’s Arms, and Will The Circle Be Unbroken first recorded by the Carter Family, to more recent tunes like Josh Turner’s Long Black Train, the evening was one of toe-tapping entertainment.
The group’s stage performance included of course singing by Rick, Marianne and Linda who acts as the voice of the group. Music is interspersed with jokes and building rapport with their audience and of course as siblings there is easy banter back and forth on stage as well. Linda and Marianne focus on vocals and audience interactions, Rick sings and plays the acoustic guitar and mouth organ, Arnie is the bass player, while niece Deneen plays the electric piano, without any sheet music as Linda pointed out, which also provides the percussion.
Each entertainment evening has had a fairly consistent number of people in the audience, but naturally the Senior’s Club would enjoy having more come out. Like other clubs across the country the Rosthern Senior’s Centre Club is still trying to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic. President Darryl Calfas said that while the building has always been available for groups or individuals to rent out half days, full days or more, they are now actively trying to let people know that the space is available. With the upcoming Christmas season, where businesses and groups may be looking for space to hold their event be it a party or craft sale/bake sale, Calfas said the Centre can be booked by contacting him at 306-232-7661.
On October 12 at 6 pm the Senior’s Club will be holding a craft/bake sale in the Centre prior to a concert by CanAm who will perform at 7:30.