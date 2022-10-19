ST. MARY’S – The provincial government has asked council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s and the Eastern Countries Regional Library not to publicly discuss the details of a consultant’s interim report related to their funding dispute.
“As far as I am aware, the province has directed ECRL and the [St. Mary’s council] not to comment on the process currently,” ECRL CEO and Chief Librarian Laura Emery told The Journal in an email last week. “I [have asked them] if there was anything we were allowed to say, but have not heard back.”
Added ECRL board member and St. Mary’s Councillor Courtney Mailman in a separate email: “The municipality has received a copy of the interim report … and been given the opportunity to review and give feedback. As per the consultant’s request, the interim report is for internal review only at this time.”
When asked by The Journal for information on the status and content of the report — which was scheduled to be completed under a $39,700 sole-source contract between June 24 and Sept. 15 — Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage (CCTH) spokesperson Mikaela Etchegary stated in an email: “We have received an interim report from Davis Pier. We are currently reviewing it and we will have more to share once the final report is completed.”
St. Mary’s council and ECRL have been at loggerheads since the latter — which serves Guysborough, Richmond and Inverness counties, with about $960,000 in provincial and $234,000 in municipal funding (2020-21) — announced a new cost-service regime in March 2021. Under the formula, St. Mary’s would be required to pay an additional $10,531 per year ($27,458 compared with the previous $16,927) to maintain the Sherbrooke branch’s 25 hours of weekly operations open to the public.
In February of this year, council sent a letter to Communities, CCTH Minister Pat Dunn asking that it be allowed to either “stand alone, as its own [library] entity” or “join a library system that is more responsive to community needs … Conflicting budget numbers, inaccurate reporting, non-responses to legitimate queries, as well as a completely condescending verbal attitude towards the Council and the general public … have brought us to this point.”
In July, Etchegary told The Journal, “The Department … has been working with [ECRL] and [St. Mary’s] to resolve these issues. Due to the complexity of the situation, the skillset required, and the need to address the conflict in a timely manner, Davis Pier was selected to conduct the review. [It] has successfully worked with Nova Scotia’s public libraries in the past and has sufficient knowledge of the sector and the capacity to complete this work in a competent and expedited manner.”
She noted that the consulting firm — whose website includes “[solving] complex government and social challenges, while driving impact for the communities that we work in” among its areas of expertise — was specifically hired to “review the events leading up to the current situation; identify the contributing factors; review current service levels and how they compare to practices and models in other jurisdictions; and develop recommendations to support an ongoing sustainable and equitable solution and level of service.”
In August, Davis Pier announced community consultations on the issue at municipal council chambers in Sherbrooke and welcomed feedback by email, stating that it was “focused on understanding your needs for your local library … Your feedback will contribute to our recommendations for library services available to you.”
In her email to The Journal last week, Mailman said, “the finalized report will released to the public once each party has provided feedback.”