Construction on the new Morrin School is quickly progressing, and staff and students are anticipating being able to move into the new building by November this year.
Ground broke on the project in June 2022, with Shunda Consulting and Construction Management Ltd. from Red Deer at the helm of the project; Shunda previously completed work on the new Delia School, completing it ahead of schedule.
“Staff and students are getting very excited to move into the new building,” says Morrin School Principal Don Yavis.
Mr. Yavis adds construction is “in the neighbourhood of 60 per cent” complete, and staff have met with the school furniture company to begin discussions and planning for their new classrooms.
Once staff and students have made the move into the new school building, demolition of the old school will begin.
The north end of the school, the portion where the gymnasium is currently located, will be left; this will then be converted into a community hub and will include a trades shop, fitness room, community Fine Arts room, science lab, batting cages, and golf simulators.
The hub will be a separate building from the new school and will be designed for community use, but Mr. Yavis says the school will also utilize this portion of the facility as well.
“The new school rebuild and the Hub will be an amazing addition to the Village of Morrin, and will be fantastic for our community members from Rumsey, Rowley, Morrin area, and Munson,” Mr. Yavis tells the Mail.