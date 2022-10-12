A curated selection of Artglas Studio’s jewelry is part of “The Transparent Breath,” an International exhibition of glass jewelry, showcasing contemporary and traditional works of glass blowing, fusing and torching.
The event took place at Palazzo Nani Mocenigo in Venice, Italy from Aug. 25 to Sept. 22, and David Shia is one of 21 internationally selected glass artists on exhibit, part of the UN 2022 International Year of Glass.
Shia is a new breed of “artrepraneurs” emerging from the pandemic as a prime example of young artists reinventing the way they work, bringing art out of the gallery and into the public marketplace by developing accessible and affordable glass art.
Shia, who used to work as an exotic mushroom cultivator in Montreal, hit a cultural wall of French vs. English in the process of expanding into a commercial business.
After moving back to Markham, he was dejected without direction until he began to touch glass in his father Jeffrey Melamed’s stained-glass studio hobby area. Melamed was an architect turned stained-glass artist.
It didn't take long for Shia to show great talent in making glass.
“He was smashing glass and rebuilding the fragments into something beautiful,” said Melamed.
Within six months, Shia was at Disney Studios in Orlando with a job offer to join its glass team, but COVID appeared and the borders shut down.
Now, less than three years later, Shia has a Markham Studio operating with local Markham youth in the creation of his made-in-Canada glass jewelry, ornaments, art and decor, which is sold across Canada, the United States and internationally.
His contemporary fused-glass jewelry is breathing new life into an old craft — and putting Canada on the map within the genre.
Specializing in experimental fusing techniques to create contemporary glass jewelry that represents the Canadian identity, Shia carries that sensibility, which is clearly on display in his Venice collection, using his unique talents to fuse elemental 24-karat gold and silver into the glass.
“It was an honour to be amongst some of the greatest glass artists of our time, in one of the world’s most historic hub of the arts,” said Shia. “And it was overwhelming connecting with artists from all over the world, sharing our work and creativity in such an inspiring environment.”
He believes strongly that art and business go hand-in-hand. His Canada-themed jewelry is beginning to find its way into provincial galleries, including “The ROOMS” Art Gallery of St John’s in Newfoundland. In addition, he had already been commissioned to create glass trophies for the Canadian Government's Public Works Corporation 2022 President Awards — 17 in all.
Although Shia is a new glass artist, his moral compass is strong and his desire to “grow” things has transformed from mushrooms to delight the palate, to glass art to delight the spirit.